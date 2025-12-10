403
Orban Highlights Collaborative Efforts with Türkiye to End Ukraine War
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Monday highlighted collaborative efforts between his nation and Türkiye aimed at advancing peace initiatives in Ukraine and ending the ongoing conflict.
"The Turks have been involved in all attempts at reconciliation and, together with the Hungarians, they know that they can only lose in the war, so the two countries often work together to promote peace," Orban told reporters on board the plane to Istanbul, according to a news portal.
While reaffirming their commitment to annual high-level summits, Orban emphasized that current negotiations center on four critical areas: economy and trade, migration, war and energy.
Characterizing Türkiye as a "regional power," he said meetings allow them to discuss the situation in Europe and Eurasia with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "as friends."
Orban credited consistent diplomatic engagement with driving bilateral trade upward from €2-2.5 billion ($2.33-2.91 billion) to €4.5–5 billion ($5.24-5.83 billion), accompanied by increased Turkish investment in Hungary and expanded Hungarian presence in Türkiye.
The prime minister observed that during the previous four years, Türkiye stands alone as the only country that sealed several key agreements, including delivering Ukrainian grain to Africa.
