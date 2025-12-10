₹2 Crore Property of Drug Peddler Attached in Srinagar

Srinagar- Police on Wednesday said that in its relentless efforts to curb the Drug menace and dismantle the infrastructure supporting illegal narcotics trade, Srinagar Police attached a three-storeyed residential house along with 1 kanal of land, valued at approximately ₹ 2 Crores, under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a statement, the police said that the property is in the possession of Fayaz Ahmad Bhat S/o Ghulam Mohammad Bhat R/o Shaltang, the father of notorious drug peddler namely Manzoor Ahmad Bhat R/o Shaltang.

The accused person was involved in case FIR no 98 /2025 U/S 8/22, 29 of NDPS Act of PS Parimpora.

During investigation, it was established that the said property had been acquired through illegal proceeds from drug trafficking. Acting on these findings, the competent authority ordered the attachment of the property under Section 68-F of the NDPS Act.

The attachment proceedings were carried out in the presence of Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, with full adherence to legal protocols.