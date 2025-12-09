UAE Cup 2026 Golf Championship: Global Talent Converges In Al Ain For High-Stakes Showdown

The UAE's premier amateur golfers will gather in Al Ain this weekend as the 2026 UAE Cup powered by Emirates NBD tees off from Friday, December 12 to Sunday, December 14 at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting & Golf Club.

Now recognised by the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) as its flagship amateur championship, the 54-hole event continues to grow in both scale and stature. Open to men and women and offering World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) points with support from The R&A, the tournament has cemented itself as one of the region's most important stepping stones for emerging players.

This year's edition has drawn a notably strong international field, with entries arriving from Australia, Bahrain, Denmark, England, India, Korea, Lebanon, Morocco, Qatar, and Oman, among others. The UAE's top home-grown amateurs - many of whom have been standouts on the local circuit are also confirmed, including Aayan Dadabhoy, Alistair Hess, Viktor Larsson, Thomas Stevenson, Vedant Pal, Ananyaa Sood, Imogen Hall, and Jamie Camero.

Last year's championship produced international winners at the top of both divisions, with Australia's Coby Carruthers lifting the Men's title and Thailand's Prim Prachnakorn taking the Women's crown, signaling the event's rising global competitiveness.

For 2025, the UAE Cup widens its scope even further. Both the Men's and Women's Individual Stroke Play Championships now come with significant international playing opportunities:



Men's Champion: Two HotelPlanner Tour starts

Women's Champion: A Ladies European Tour start Leading Boy & Girl: Invitations to the Dubai Junior Desert Classic, January 2026

In a fresh addition, a new team event will debut, with each participating country's Federation or Association selecting one male and one female amateur to represent their nation.

General Abdulla Alhashmi, President of the EGF, emphasised the tournament's growing influence: 'The UAE CUP represents the very best of what golf stands for: competition, friendship, and opportunity. Through this event, we continue to open international pathways for players while showcasing the UAE's unique culture and hospitality to the world.'

The final draw will be announced on Thursday afternoon following the close of registration, setting the stage for another compelling week in Al Ain.