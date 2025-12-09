Odisha Assembly Approves Major Salary And Allowance Hike For Mlas

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (IANS) The Odisha Assembly on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation that significantly increased the salaries and allowances of its members, marking a more than threefold rise.

According to the four bills passed on Tuesday, the enhancement in salaries and allowances will be effective retrospectively from June 5, 2024.

The enhancement covers all key office-bearers, including the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Ministers, ministers, Speaker, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, Chief Whip, and Deputy Chief Whips.

Former MLAs will also benefit from higher pensions and allowances under the new provisions. Under the legislation, the monthly basic salary of an MLA has been raised from Rs 35,000 to Rs 90,000.

In addition, members will receive a sumptuary allowance of Rs 98,000 per month, compared to Rs 40,000 previously.

Other allowances, including those for constituency visits, Lok Seva Bhawan engagements, transport, and medical expenses, have also been substantially increased.

Ex-MLAs are now entitled to pensions and additional allowances totalling approximately Rs 1.17 lakh per month.

Specifically, the Chief Minister's monthly remuneration will amount to Rs 3.74 lakh, comprising a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh, a sumptuary allowance of Rs 1.83 lakh, and Rs 91,000 for car allowances.

Salaries for other office-bearers range between Rs 3.50 lakh and Rs 3.68 lakh per month, depending on the position.

The bills were tabled in the Assembly and passed without opposition on Tuesday. Senior BJD leader and party chief whip Pramila Mallik welcomed the move, stating it would support former MLAs in managing their social and financial needs.

BJP MLA Om Prakash Mishra also endorsed the decision, calling it a necessary and long-overdue measure for the state legislature.