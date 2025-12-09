Odisha: CAG Finds Poor Fund Utilisation, Falling Enrolment In Schools

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, Dec 9 (IANS) The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) report has unearthed major shortcomings in the planning, infrastructure, use of funds, and educational access in the state during the period 2018-19 to 2022-23.

The audit report on“School Education in Odisha, about the state School and Mass Education (SME) Department, was tabled in the Odisha Assembly by Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday.

The report covering the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23 examined whether all children could access school education, whether the education was of good quality at all levels, and whether monitoring and evaluation were effective in bringing timely corrective measures in the implementation of programmes under the 'Samagra Shiksha Scheme'.

“The budget provisions and expenditure made by the SME department showed persistent savings and surrender of funds, ranging from 5 per cent (2022-23) to 18 per cent (2021-22), with overall savings/ surrender of 12 per cent during 2018-23. The utilisation of funds ranged between 44 and 50 per cent under the Samagra Shiksha Scheme,” reads the press brief issued by the CAG.

The report also noted that while the Gross Enrolment Ratio at the national level rose between 2018-19 and 2022-23, it declined in the state at both the Secondary and Higher Secondary levels.

Similarly, the schools across the state registered a significant drop in Net Enrolment Rate while it improved nationally. The transition rate from Secondary to Higher Secondary also declined in the State, in contrast to the increase seen at the national level during the audit period.

According to the report, the State recorded adverse Student-Classroom Ratios in 12 per cent of Primary, 24 per cent of Upper Primary, 42 per cent of Secondary, and 57 per cent of Higher Secondary schools.

In the test-checked schools, 23 per cent used a single classroom for multiple classes, and 43 per cent had students sitting on the floor due to the lack of furniture.

Examination of information from District Project Coordinators in six test-checked districts showed that, although 16,410 Children with Special Needs were eligible for transport and escort allowances during 2018-23, 380 of them (2.3 per cent) in three sampled districts were denied the benefit because the allowances were transferred to dormant or incorrect bank accounts.

The Block Education Officers had identified 1,458 CwSN through Medical assessment camps during 2018-23, who required assistive aids and appliances. However, 311 identified CwSNs were not provided with such devices during 2018-23.

The CAG during the audit found 13 to 26 per cent of schools did not have ramp facilities, and 31 to 44 per cent lacked CwSN-friendly toilets.

Although the state planned to provide self-defence training for girls in 21,956 to 22,237 schools, only 3,363 to 21,943 schools actually received funds for this purpose.

As a result, there was a funding shortfall in 13 to 19,260 schools. The report also unearthed massive lapses in the supply of free uniforms, bicycles, books, etc.