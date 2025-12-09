403
Designnbuy Launches Designo 2.5 With Full White Label Branding And Enterprise-Grade Security For Print Businesses
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) DesignNBuy, a global leader in web-to-print and packaging technology solutions, continues to empower print businesses in their digital transformation journey. The company recently announced the launch of DesignO version 2.5, marking a significant milestone in web-to-print innovation. This major release redefines how businesses manage customizable print workflows, introducing powerful collaboration tools, full white-label capabilities, easier storefront embedding, multi-surface product management, and an expanded 3D model library.
"With DesignO v2.5, we're setting a new benchmark for what modern web-to-print platforms must deliver," said Nidhi Agrawal, CEO of Design'N'Buy. "Every enhancement is driven by real operational needs, advanced collaboration and true scalability without technical complexity. This release is designed to help our customers win in an increasingly competitive print market."
Shareable Design Links for Team Collaboration
DesignO 2.5 introduces Shareable Design Links, enabling teams and clients to collaborate effortlessly. Users can generate secure share links directly from the Design Studio with just one click, eliminating complex export and approval cycles.
Two access modes enhance collaboration:
Can View - recipients can preview and comment without editing,
Can Edit - full design access for collaborative editing
This feature allows customers to easily share designs with colleagues or family for approval, particularly valuable for B2B clients where multi-step approvals are required before ordering.
White Label DesignO for Your Brand
The new White Label Configuration allows businesses to fully rebrand the DesignO admin interface to match their identity, making the platform feel like their own product.
Available customization options include:
Primary theme color configuration
Custom text and sidebar panel colors
Upload company logos and favicons
Instant preview and one-click reset
For eCommerce agencies managing multiple clients, it delivers a branded experience without custom coding.
Copy Editor Code - Embed the Designer Anywhere
With Copy Editor Code, store owners can generate ready-to-use HTML/JavaScript code for any product and embed the editor anywhere on their storefront even inside blogs and CMS content, allowing customers to start designing instantly without multiple navigation steps.
Multi-Side / Multi-Part Product Support
Version 2.5 supports complex, multi-panel large-format products, each with independent dimensions, templates, bleed margins, and print settings.
Perfect for:
Exhibition canopies and tents
Trade show booths
Large-format modular signage systems
This ensures precision and workflow accuracy for advanced product configurations.
Performance Improvements & Functionality Enhancements
Product Detail Page Optimization
DesignO now first checks whether a product requires personalization before triggering API calls, reducing server load, improving page speed, and boosting conversions across Magento, Shopify, BigCommerce, and WooCommerce.
Unified Export
Admins can now export Jobs and Quotations like orders - choose fields, date range, store, and export format from a single interface.
User Profile Data Sharing Rule
Control whether users can access All Data or Owned Data, improving privacy and visibility management.
Decimal Precision
Support for pricing display from 0 to 6 decimals to meet diverse currency requirements.
Improved Messaging Module
A modern chat-style system introduces:
Internal vs Client message visibility
Thread management & search
File attachments
Bulk operations
5-minute edit window
Expanded 3D Product Model Library
DesignO 2.5 adds 17 new photorealistic 3D models, including premium packaging, pouches, canopies, booth walls, and signage. These realistic previews help reduce returns and increase conversions for industries like food & beverage, retail, promotional marketing, and events.
Enterprise-Grade Security
Enhanced encryption, rate-limiting, SSL-only production access, and comprehensive stability testing ensure safe enterprise deployment.
Platform Compatibility
Supports:
Desktop: Windows 7+/macOS 10.11.6+
Mobile: iOS 16+ & Android 10+
eCommerce: Magento, WooCommerce, BigCommerce, Shopify
Powering Print Success Worldwide
DesignNBuy has successfully digitized print and packaging workflows for businesses globally. DesignO, their API-based web-to-print platform, seamlessly supports B2B and B2C models. From startups to established print leaders like Rydin and Offineeds, DesignO continues to make custom printing fast, simple, and scalable.
To learn more, visit the official announcement page.
Company:-DesignNBuy
User:- Amy Watson
Email:[email protected]Url:-
