Germany Reports Strong Export Growth


2025-12-09 08:34:56
(MENAFN) Germany saw its exports climb 4.2% year-on-year in October, reaching €131.3 billion, while imports rose 2.8% to €114.5 billion, according to the federal statistical office, Destatis, on Tuesday.

The nation’s foreign trade balance recorded a surplus of €16.9 billion for the month, Destatis reported.

In October, Germany shipped goods valued at €76.3 billion to EU member countries, while imports from these nations totaled €61.1 billion.

Exports to non-EU countries reached €55.1 billion, whereas imports from these regions stood at €53.4 billion.

Notably, Germany’s exports to Russia grew by 4.8% on a monthly basis, amounting to €600 million in October.

