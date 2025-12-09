403
China Emphasizes Importance of Strong Ties with Russia, India
(MENAFN) China stated on Monday that fostering positive relationships among Beijing, Moscow, and New Delhi contributes to worldwide stability and economic prosperity.
Addressing a question regarding Russian President Vladimir Putin’s remarks on BRICS partnerships, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun highlighted that the three nations are emerging economies and prominent members of the Global South, making their cooperation significant on a global scale.
“The three countries maintaining sound relations is not only in line with their own interests but also conducive to regional and global peace, security, stability, and prosperity,” Jiakun emphasized. “China stands ready to work with Russia and India to continue advancing the bilateral relations.”
Regarding the improving ties with India after almost five years of strained relations, Jiakun remarked that Beijing “stands ready to work with India to view and handle the bilateral relationship from a strategic height and long-term perspective.”
Diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Beijing, which had been tense following a fatal border clash in 2020, have been steadily normalizing since last year.
In a conversation with a TV channel ahead of his visit to New Delhi, Putin described China and India as Russia’s close friends and underscored that Moscow highly values its connections with both nations.
