Ex-party official in China gets death sentence for bribery
(MENAFN) China has sentenced former senior party member Gou Zhongwen to death with a two-year reprieve for bribery and abuse of power, according to reports.
The Intermediate People's Court of Yancheng in Jiangsu Province ruled that Gou would lose all political rights for life, have his personal property confiscated, and forfeit illicit gains exceeding 236 million yuan (around $33 million) to the national treasury.
Gou previously held positions including member of the Standing Committee of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) and deputy head of the Committee on Ethnic and Religious Affairs of the CPPCC National Committee. Between 2009 and 2024, the court found that Gou used roles such as vice mayor of Beijing and head of the General Administration of Sport to assist others in business and project approvals in exchange for money and valuables.
While the court deemed the crimes severe enough to merit the death penalty, Gou received leniency due to his cooperation, confession, and return of illicit earnings. Consequently, his sentence may be commuted to life imprisonment without the possibility of reduction or parole.
Gou pleaded guilty and expressed remorse during his hearing on August 20, reports say.
