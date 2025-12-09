403
Russia Says It Took Control of Myrnohrad’s Southern Part
(MENAFN) Moscow announced Tuesday that its military forces have seized significant territory in Ukraine, asserting control over portions of Myrnohrad, a frontline urban center in eastern Donetsk.
Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, speaking to commanders at a Centre group operations post actively engaged in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region, declared that forces now hold the southern sector of Myrnohrad—referred to by Moscow as Dimitrov.
"This represents over 30% of the city's total buildings," Gerasimov stated in footage released by the Defense Ministry, further asserting that the Russian army is advancing on "virtually all fronts."
According to official statements, Russian forces have prioritized eliminating Ukrainian troops "encircled" in Myrnohrad as their current "primary objective."
The announcement follows last week's Russian declaration of seizing Pokrovsk, a vital supply corridor supporting Ukraine's military infrastructure throughout Donetsk.
Kyiv has rejected assertions regarding Pokrovsk's fall and troop encirclement, maintaining its forces retain the city's northern district approximately six kilometers (3.7 miles) west of Myrnohrad.
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi acknowledged Thursday that defensive operations for both urban areas have reached an "extremely difficult stage."
A separate Russian Defense Ministry bulletin claimed troops captured Ostapivske settlement within Dnipropetrovsk region.
Ukrainian officials have not responded to Russia's latest territorial claims. Independent confirmation remains challenging given hostilities persisting since February 2022.
