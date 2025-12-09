Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Strategic Foreign Currency Reserves Show Significant Growth This Year - Azerbaijani PM

2025-12-09 05:11:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9.​ Azerbaijan's strategic foreign currency reserves continue to grow year by year, and since the beginning of this year, they have risen significantly, by $12.5 billion, reaching $83.5 billion, the country's Prime Minister Ali Asadov said at today's plenary session of the parliament while discussing the draft laws included in the 2026 state budget package, Trend reports.

"In national currency terms, this equals 142 billion manat ($83.5 billion), which exceeds the expected GDP (Gross Domestic Product) of 130 billion manat ($76.4 billion) for 2025," he said.

The prime minister also noted that the country's foreign currency reserves stack up to 17 times more than its external debt.

“Today, two leading global rating agencies, Moody's Investors Service (Moody's) and Fitch Ratings (Fitch), have upgraded our country's credit rating. This confirms the level of economic resilience, fiscal discipline, and a favorable investment environment in our country.

Of course, all of this is a reflection of the successful foreign and domestic policies and reforms carried out under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev,” he emphasized.

Trend News Agency

