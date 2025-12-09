Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Indonesia Building Fire: 20 Dead As Fire Breaks Out In Seven-Storey Building In Jakarta Rescue Operation Underway

2025-12-09 05:01:11
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Indonesia building fire: A fire broke out at a seven-storey building in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Tuesday, an official said on Tuesday, with 20 people confirmed dead.
(This is a developing story)

Live Mint

