Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
What Does Life In The 2,000-Watt Experiment Look Like? Insights Into The Hunziker Areal In Zurich

What Does Life In The 2,000-Watt Experiment Look Like? Insights Into The Hunziker Areal In Zurich


2025-12-09 04:23:13
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The Hunziker Areal was inspired by the 2000-watt society. The idea is that everyone should live well by consuming no more than 2,000 watts of continuous power per year. This content was published on December 9, 2025 - 08:21 1 minute

My work focuses on multimedia content formats. I produce videos and photos for SWI swissinfo's various online channels and work as a picture editor. I hold a bachelor's degree in Multimedia Production and completed an apprenticeship as a mediamatician.

  • More from this aut
  • Multime

I cover climate and sustainability topics with a data-driven perspective. Trained as a journalist but working as a data scientist, I combine storytelling with analysis to uncover the facts behind Switzerland's green transition. At SWI swissinfo, I focus on how climate change affects daily life and what solutions can make a difference. I am passionate about exploring practical ways to reduce our environmental footprint and inspire others to do the same.

  • More from this aut
  • English Departm

Popular Stories Most Discussed

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here. Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at ....

MENAFN09122025000210011054ID1110456272



Swissinfo

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search