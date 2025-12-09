Qatar-Somalia Joint Supreme Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting In Doha

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Joint Supreme Committee between Qatar and Somalia convened its inaugural meeting in Doha yesterday.

The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while Somali side was headed by Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H E Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to support and enhance them, and reviewed means to advance bilateral partnership to broader horizons in a fashion that serves the interests of both brotherly countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed an Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance for the optimal application of the Customs Law and for the suppression, investigation, and combating of customs violations.

They also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of youth between the two governments; an MoU for Cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security; and an MoU on cultural cooperation between the two governments.