Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar-Somalia Joint Supreme Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting In Doha

Qatar-Somalia Joint Supreme Committee Holds Inaugural Meeting In Doha


2025-12-09 03:01:58
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Joint Supreme Committee between Qatar and Somalia convened its inaugural meeting in Doha yesterday.

The Qatari side was headed by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, while Somali side was headed by Somali Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H E Abdisalam Abdi Ali.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral cooperation and relations and ways to support and enhance them, and reviewed means to advance bilateral partnership to broader horizons in a fashion that serves the interests of both brotherly countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the two sides signed an Agreement on Mutual Administrative Assistance for the optimal application of the Customs Law and for the suppression, investigation, and combating of customs violations.

They also signed an MoU on cooperation in the field of youth between the two governments; an MoU for Cooperation in the field of agriculture and food security; and an MoU on cultural cooperation between the two governments.

MENAFN09122025000063011010ID1110455979



The Peninsula

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search