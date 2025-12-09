403
Israel Carries Out Strikes on Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN) Israeli fighter jets launched strikes across southern Lebanon Tuesday, shattering a ceasefire arrangement operational since last November, Lebanon's state-operated media confirmed.
Media documented aerial bombardment targeting a valley encompassing the townships of Izze and Romin, alongside strikes hitting Jbaa town and the Zefta and Mount Safi regions.
Multiple residential structures in Jbaa sustained damage during the assault, reports indicated.
Lebanese government officials have yet to release statements regarding potential casualties from the bombardment.
The Israeli military announced early Tuesday it conducted operations against infrastructure controlled by Lebanese militant organization Hezbollah throughout multiple southern Lebanese locations.
Military officials stated in a communiqué that strike packages included a facility utilized by Hezbollah's Radwan Force for conducting training and courses.
Israeli defense authorities alleged both the infrastructure and training operations constituted violations of bilateral understandings and represented security threats to Israel.
The truce formally commenced Nov. 27, 2024, following hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel that erupted in October 2023 and escalated into comprehensive military operations by September 2024. The conflict claimed over 4,000 lives and wounded 17,000 individuals.
Ceasefire provisions mandated Israeli military withdrawal from southern Lebanon by January, yet forces executed only a partial evacuation and continue occupying five border positions.
