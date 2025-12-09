Uruguay's Position Aligns With Qatar On Several Global Issues: Foreign Minister

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Uruguay's position aligns closely with Qatar's global advocacy for peace, humanitarian access, and a long-term political resolution, Uruguay's Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Mario Lubetkin said.

Speaking to The Peninsula yesterday on the sidelines of the inauguration of“King Time,” a new sculpture by Uruguayan artist Emilio Medeiros at the Katara Cultural Village, the Uruguayan Minister reaffirmed the strong and steadily advancing relationship between Uruguay and Qatar.

“We have had a very good relationship with Qatar for many years. And each time that we are here, we pass a new step,” Lubetkin, who was in the country for the Doha Forum 2025, noted, emphasising that the partnership continues to grow through deliberate and steady progress.

“Nothing is zero, nothing is 100. It's a gradual process in which we are working very closely with Qatar, because they are our friends.”

Lubetkin described bilateral relations between the two nations as“increasingly robust, pointing to several key agreements signed during the visit.

These include a strategic investment protection agreement, a special taxation agreement, and a cooperation framework on food security and nutrition-areas he said are vital for Uruguay's future development.

In addition to bilateral cooperation, Lubetkin highlighted Uruguay's active role in addressing pressing global issues, particularly the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

Lubetkin underscored that Uruguay's foremost priority is to“try to reduce and to try to help” alleviate suffering in the region.

During discussions at the Doha Forum, he stressed three essential components needed to move toward stability: safeguarding peace, expanding the capacity to distribute humanitarian aid-especially food-and reaffirming commitment to the two-state solution.

“The state of Palestine and the state of Israel need to be together, because this is the only way in which we can create a new peaceful scenario,” he said, reiterating Uruguay's longstanding support for two sovereign states living side by side.“That is something that each one of us needs to work on.”

The foreign minister's visit also carried a cultural dimension with the unveiling of“King Time,” a significant artistic contribution by Medeiros, symbolising Uruguay's growing cultural footprint in Qatar and the wider Gulf region.