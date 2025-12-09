After Court's Acquittal In Kerala Actress Assault Case, Dileep Mulls Legal Action

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, Dec 9 (IANS) Malayalam actor Dileep has indicated that he will initiate fresh legal action following his acquittal by the trial court in the sensational 2017 actress assault case, even as the Kerala government announced its decision to challenge the verdict before the High Court.

In a strong reaction after the judgment, Dileep said he would seek a probe into what he described as a“conspiracy” behind his implication in the case.

He alleged that the investigation team had misled even the Chief Minister and claimed that he was made a scapegoat by certain officials for their personal gains.

Dileep said further legal steps would be taken after he receives a copy of the court verdict.

In a controversial claim, Dileep alleged that the conspiracy to implicate him was initiated by actor Manju Warrier (his former wife).

He referred to her speech at the AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) gathering at Durbar Hall Ground, where she had said the conspiracy behind the attack on the actress must be exposed.

Dileep claimed that it was soon after this speech that he was made an accused in the case.

Manju Warrier has not responded to these allegations.

Backing Dileep, his counsel B. Raman Pillai alleged that a senior police officer had conspired to falsely implicate the actor.

He specifically targeted ADGP B. Sandhya, who had supervised the investigation, accusing her of leading the conspiracy.

Dileep also claimed that certain criminal elements within the police fabricated false narratives using prison inmates with the intention of destroying his life and career.

Meanwhile, the state government has made it clear that it will file an appeal in the High Court against the trial court verdict that acquitted Dileep after nearly eight years of legal proceedings.

Ministers reiterated that the government stands firmly with the survivor and is not willing to accept the trial court verdict in a case that had wide political and social ramifications.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V.D. Satheesan, remarked that without the intervention of the late P.T. Thomas, there was even a possibility that the case might not have survived at all.

Former state Police chief T.P. Senkumar pointed out that he had stated as early as 2017 that Dileep was not made an accused on the basis of proper evidence.

“This is not the correct way to investigate cases. Is an investigation supposed to proceed by first arresting a person, then trying to manufacture evidence against him, and even creating false narratives for that purpose?” said Senkumar.