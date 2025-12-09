NATO, EU Leaders Comment On Meeting With Zelensky
"As peace talks are ongoing, the EU remains ironclad in its support for Ukraine," von der Leyen noted.
"Our financing proposals are on the table. The goal is a strong Ukraine, on the battlefield and at the negotiating table," she said.
"We reaffirmed to President Zelensky that the EU remains steadfast and committed to its principles. Ukraine's sovereignty must be respected. Ukraine's security must be guaranteed, in the long term, as a first line of defence for our Union," von der Leyen said.
She emphasized that these priorities were at the center of discussions with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
"Europe will keep contributing to all efforts for a just and lasting peace for Ukraine," she concluded.
Antonio Costa reiterated on X the key points voiced by Ursula von der Leyen.
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, for his part, stated that he had "good discussions" with President Zelensky and EU leaders "in support of further progress on the path to just and lasting peace for Ukraine."Read also: Zelensky, Starmer, Merz and Macron agree on joint position in diplomatic work with U.S.
As Ukrinform reported, in Brussels Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky held a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, European Council President Antonio Costa, and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, during which the parties discussed steps toward achieving peace.
Photo: Office of the President
