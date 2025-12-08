US Isn't Winning Trade War Despite Drop In Its Imports From China

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's exports to the United States have dropped 26% year‐on‐year in the eight months after United States President Donald Trump imposed extra tariffs on imports from China in April.

Yet the time for Trump to take a victory lap is not at hand as China's global trade surplus has continued to swell to record highs.

And now commentators judge from his new US National Security Strategy report that the president and his administration may be starting to come to terms with the poor prospects for winning the trade war anytime soon. Some of what Trump's critics would call overconfidence was toned down when he released the report on December 4.

It's not that Trump acknowledged any error on his own part. As usual he blamed his predecessors for US problems with China, saying that, although they had long believed that opening US markets and encouraging investment in China while outsourcing manufacturing would draw Beijing into a“rules‐based international order,” the outcome was opposite.

Aspirations for 'balance'

“China got rich and powerful, and used its wealth and power to its considerable advantage,” the report said.“American elites – over four successive administrations of both political parties – were either willing enablers of China's strategy or in denial.”

The report said that Trump had single‐handedly reversed more than three decades of mistaken American assumptions about China, as his administration's ultimate goal is to lay the foundation for long-term economic vitality.

What caught many Asia-focused readers' attention was that, after all the crash and burn of the Trump tariffs offensive, the prose regarding China was comparatively mild. The report spoke repeatedly of Washington's aspirations for“balance”: