Zelensky Confident Reparations Credit Issue Will Be Resolved

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to a Ukrinform correspondent, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists this when answering a question about whether he believes Ukraine will receive the reparations loan.

“Everyone understands and shares our opinion that, ultimately, a decision must be made to ensure that the frozen assets of Russia, which destroyed Ukraine and continues to do so, work for Ukraine in terms of reconstruction or armament if the war does not end. We are counting on this money, we are counting on the tranches,” he said.

Zelensky noted that he does not know whether it will be a reparations loan or an alternative to it. According to him, it depends on the unity of Europe and on the convictions of some skeptics who still remain.

: Ukraine will not make territorial concession

“I am confident that this issue will be resolved. The leaders have promised me. They understand that Ukraine cannot do without this money. And the source of this money is a question for Europe,” he said.

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine has neither the legal nor the moral right to give up its territories to Russia. The United States is working to find a compromise that will satisfy both sides.

Photo: OP