Indian Prime Minister's Watch Choice Underscores The Rising Power Of Indigenous Luxury

Jaipur Watch Company and its founder/ designer Gaurav Mehta found themselves in a defining moment for India's luxury and design sector following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appearance wearing the brand's Roman Baagh timepiece. This development represents a decisive endorsement of India's rapidly advancing premium goods industry and highlights the expanding commercial and cultural influence of homegrown luxury on the world stage.

The Indian Prime Minister's choice reflects a strong and growing confidence in Indian-made luxury products. Conceptualised and crafted by Gaurav Mehta, Founder & Designer of Jaipur Watch Company, the Roman Baagh collection of watches incorporate a rare 1947 one-rupee coin within its 43mm stainless-steel case, powered by a robust Japanese Miyota movement. The historic coin - marking the year of India's independence - positions the timepiece as a premium collectible that fuses legacy, craftsmanship, and contemporary precision.

This moment serves as a strategic indicator of India's luxury market trajectory. As the sector accelerates through premiumisation, expanding purchasing power, and increased global demand for culturally anchored design, the Prime Minister's statement on the wrist strengthens the business case for Indian luxury brands positioning themselves globally.

“India's design vocabulary is undergoing a powerful shift,” the company stated.“This recognition reaffirms the commercial strength, cultural depth, and global competitiveness of indigenous luxury - a category now on the cusp of major international expansion.”

The Jaipur Watch Company is soon looking to expand in the UAE with their very first retail outlets being available in Dubai in 2026.