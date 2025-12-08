403
Leading Democrats denounces Trump’s national security strategy
(MENAFN) Several prominent US congressional Democrats have criticized the latest national security strategy released by the Trump administration, arguing that it prioritizes the president’s personal and family business interests at the expense of American influence abroad, according to reports.
“Donald Trump’s National Security Strategy puts his family’s and friends’ business interests with our adversaries, like Russia and China, over promises to our allies. If implemented, this plan would weaken U.S. influence across the globe and undermine our national security,” Arizona Senator Mark Kelly wrote on social media.
The 33-page strategy, unveiled late Thursday, calls for expanding US military presence in the Western Hemisphere, rebalancing global trade, and strengthening border security. It also contains controversial assessments of Europe, suggesting that the continent faces not only economic decline but also a “real and more stark prospect of civilizational erasure” within the next two decades.
“It totally abandons the idea that we should stand up for freedom & human rights around the world. Instead, it lectures our European allies & embraces authoritarian leaders who enrich the Trump family & their billionaire friends,” Maryland Senator Chris Van Hollen stated.
Colorado Congressman Jason Crow added that the strategy “would be catastrophic to America’s standing in the world, and would make us less safe. They want America to be smaller, weaker, and vulnerable. I will resist.”
Senator Jeanne Shaheen, ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, criticized the plan as “riddled with contradictions” in a Friday statement.
