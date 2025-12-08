Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds
Expected settlement date is 17 December 2025.
The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.
Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ....
