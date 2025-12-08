Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 10 December at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 will be offered for sale.

Expected settlement date is 17 December 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ....