Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Landsbankinn Hf.: Offering Of Covered Bonds


2025-12-08 04:16:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Landsbankinn will offer covered bonds for sale via auction held on Wednesday 10 December at 15:00. The non-indexed series LBANK CB 29 will be offered for sale.

Expected settlement date is 17 December 2025.

The covered bonds will be issued under the bank's covered bond programme. Covered bonds issued by Landsbankinn are rated A+ with stable outlook by S&P Global Ratings.

Landsbankinn Capital Markets will manage the auction. For further information, please call +354 410 7330 or email ....


MENAFN08122025004107003653ID1110450698



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search