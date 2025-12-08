New Crypto Coin Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches 19,000 Holder Milestone Amid Rapid Presale Progress

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mutuum Finance (MUTM), an emerging decentralized lending protocol, is closing in on a significant milestone as its community approaches 19,000 holders. The growth comes during a period of accelerating presale activity, strengthened development updates, and ongoing security processes that position the project for its upcoming V1 protocol release. With the presale advancing rapidly and technical progress continuing behind the scenes, Mutuum Finance is drawing increasing interest among early-stage DeFi observers.







Presale Phase Enters Final Stage

The Mutuum Finance presale has shown consistent momentum throughout 2025. Beginning at $0.01 in Phase 1, MUTM has risen to $0.035 in Phase 6, marking a 250% increase under its structured, phase-based pricing model. This progression has been closely watched by participants anticipating the project's development milestones and future platform launch.

Phase 6 is now over 95% sold out, leaving only a narrow allocation available at the current price. Once the remaining tokens are purchased, the presale will automatically move into Phase 7, where the price rises by 20% to $0.04. According to tokenomics, the MUTM token will debut at $0.06, placing the current Phase 6 price at nearly 2x below its planned launch value.

Mutuum Finance's total supply is 4 billion MUTM, of which 1.82 billion tokens were allocated to the presale. More than 800 million have already been sold. This means nearly half of all tokens designated for early buyers are already in circulation before the token reaches exchanges, contributing to tightening supply and heightened attention as Phase 6 nears completion.

The project has now surpassed $19.2 million raised, further signaling broad early interest. With the holder count approaching 19,000, Mutuum Finance is establishing one of the stronger community footprints among new DeFi platforms entering the market ahead of 2026.





Presale accessibility has also improved thanks to the introduction of direct card purchases, allowing users to acquire MUTM without needing to perform additional exchange transfers. The daily 24-hour leaderboard, awarding $500 worth of MUTM to the top contributor of each period, has reinforced ongoing activity and helped maintain steady inflows as Phase 6 progresses.

Recent Development Updates and Audit Progress

Mutuum Finance has released several updates outlining progress on its lending protocol ahead of the V1 testnet release. The team confirmed that the smart contracts forming the base of the protocol are fully finalized and currently under formal security analysis by Halborn Security. This independent audit examines the finalized lending and borrowing logic along with associated systems to ensure correctness and safety.

The Halborn audit follows the earlier review conducted by CertiK, where Mutuum Finance received a favorable rating. Together, the two audits form part of the project's multi-layered security framework, intended to ensure readiness for the testnet phase.

The team's latest communication indicates that the V1 protocol remains scheduled for Q4 2025 on the Sepolia testnet. This initial rollout will feature live liquidity pools, mtToken interactions, debt tracking, automated liquidation processes, and support for ETH and USDT. The introduction of these components will provide the first opportunity for users to interact directly with the system before the mainnet goes live.

How Mutuum Finance Works and Its Token Utility Design

Mutuum Finance is being built to support secure, automated lending in a non-custodial environment. When users deposit assets into the platform's liquidity pools, they receive mtTokens, which represent their deposit position. These mtTokens increase in redeemable value as borrowers generate interest within the system. Because interest accrues automatically, users do not need to manually reinvest or manage yield strategies.

The protocol also includes a buy-and-distribute mechanism that forms a key part of its long-term economic design. A portion of Mutuum's protocol revenue is used to purchase MUTM tokens from the open market. These purchased tokens are then distributed to mtToken stakers in the platform's safety module. This system is intended to create sustained buy pressure while rewarding users who participate in the platform's security layer.

Mutuum Finance has additionally outlined future development initiatives, including an on-demand USD-pegged stablecoin that ties directly into the lending engine. Borrowing and repaying the stablecoin will contribute to treasury revenue, supporting broader protocol sustainability. A planned Layer-2 expansion will also improve transaction costs and speed, helping scale the platform as usage increases.

With Phase 6 nearing full sellout, Mutuum Finance is entering a pivotal moment in its presale. The upcoming 20% price increase, combined with the approaching V1 testnet launch and ongoing Halborn audit, places the project in a position of growing visibility as it advances toward release. The holder count climbing toward 19,000, along with over $19.2 million raised, highlights the expanding community backing the protocol ahead of the next stage.

About Mutuum Finance (MUTM)

Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is a decentralized lending protocol designed to provide transparent, automated access to on-chain liquidity. The platform uses mtToken-based yield mechanics, smart-contract-driven borrowing logic, and a buy-and-distribute model that aligns token demand with protocol activity. With a CertiK audit completed, a Halborn review underway, and the V1 testnet scheduled for Q4 2025, Mutuum Finance is preparing to introduce a scalable and user-focused DeFi ecosystem.

