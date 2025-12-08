403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump to play role in Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that he will play a role in the decision regarding Netflix’s proposed acquisition of Warner Bros., citing concerns over the companies’ combined market share, according to reports.
“That’s the question. They have a very big market share. And when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, when asked whether the merger should be approved.
“I don’t know. That’s going to be for some economists to tell, and I’ll be involved in that decision. They have a very big market share,” he added. He stressed that the transaction “got to go through a process, and we’ll see what happens,” and noted, “Netflix is a great company...but it’s a lot of market share, so we’ll have to see what happens.”
Netflix announced on Friday its plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets, including HBO and HBO Max. The cash-and-stock deal values WBD shares at $27.75 each, totaling $72 billion, with an overall enterprise value of about $82.7 billion.
If completed, the merger would become the largest media transaction of the decade, merging the world’s top streaming platform with a historic Hollywood studio and reshaping the entertainment industry for years to come.
“That’s the question. They have a very big market share. And when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot,” Trump told reporters at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC, when asked whether the merger should be approved.
“I don’t know. That’s going to be for some economists to tell, and I’ll be involved in that decision. They have a very big market share,” he added. He stressed that the transaction “got to go through a process, and we’ll see what happens,” and noted, “Netflix is a great company...but it’s a lot of market share, so we’ll have to see what happens.”
Netflix announced on Friday its plan to acquire Warner Bros. Discovery’s studio and streaming assets, including HBO and HBO Max. The cash-and-stock deal values WBD shares at $27.75 each, totaling $72 billion, with an overall enterprise value of about $82.7 billion.
If completed, the merger would become the largest media transaction of the decade, merging the world’s top streaming platform with a historic Hollywood studio and reshaping the entertainment industry for years to come.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment