PHCC Conducts Major Emergency Preparedness Exercise At Al Waab Health Centre

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has reaffirmed its commitment to community safety and emergency readiness by conducting a comprehensive full-scale exercise on December 3 at Al Waab Health Centre.

This large-scale simulation, which saw the participation of over 100 actors, was designed to rigorously test and enhance PHCC's ability to respond to an emerging public health event.

The exercise evaluated the effectiveness of command-and-control systems, clinical operations, security protocols, and resource management procedures in a realistic emergency scenario.

“These exercises are a critical component of our Multi-Year Training and Exercise Program,” said Dr. Hamda Ahmed J A Al-Mansoori, Manager of Emergency and Disaster Preparedness at PHCC.

“They ensure that our health centers and staff are fully prepared to provide optimal care to our community during any emergency situation.” Dr Hamda explained that“ PHCC is committed to emergency readiness by ensuring that all health centers receive annual major incident training and conduct drills as part of its comprehensive preparedness program.

PHCC has designated 18 nodal centers across Qatar as focal points for major incident response, each equipped and trained to deliver round-the-clock emergency services when needed.

The recent exercise demonstrated seamless coordination between Al Waab and other sites, ensuring comprehensive coverage and preparedness across the healthcare network.

Importantly, in preparing for the exercise, PHCC made provisions to ensure that business-as-usual (BAU) operations were not impacted. Patient care continued seamlessly throughout the day, reflecting PHCC's dedication to maintaining service continuity while strengthening emergency response capabilities.

There was no disruption to services, and patient care was not affected. PHCC remains committed to maintaining the highest standards of care, even during emergency preparedness activities.

PHCC operates 31 primary health care centers throughout Qatar, serving as the first point of contact for community healthcare needs.

The Emergency and Disaster Preparedness department continuously works to ensure organizational readiness through ongoing training, policy development, and regular exercises aligned with national and international best practices.