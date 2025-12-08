SIAL Paris 2026 : The Entire Food Industry In One Place An Unmissable Event For Professionals

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- With less than a year to go,once again stands as a key international gathering for food industry professionals. Withof exhibition space already booked, the show demonstrates very strong momentum and appeal.

SIAL Paris will welcome 295,000 professionals from 200 countries across a stunning 280,000 m2 of exhibition space, covering all sectors of the food industry.

Innovation at the core of global food transformation

In a context marked by major demographic, environmental and geopolitical challenges, SIAL Paris stands as THE hub where innovation drives action, business, and transformation. It brings across all sectors' ideas, projects, and solutions that address today's challenges, all while inspiring food business around the world.

As in every edition, the show will offer a unique immersive experience, facilitating meaningful meetings and business opportunities. SIAL Paris

The 2026 program will focus on key highlights:



SIAL Innovation

SIAL Talks, conferences featuring experts and pioneers in major food trends;

SIAL Summits, three premium conference summits addressing the key challenges of the industry;

SIAL for Change, returning for a second edition to reward the most promising CSR initiatives;

SIAL Start-Up, the world's largest food tech platform bringing together entrepreneurs and investors;

SIAL Insights, the trends report decoding the food of tomorrow;

SIAL Guided Tours, redesigned sector-specific routes; An enhanced online catalog and a new matchmaking service will also allow visitors to maximize their business meetings. 30 years of SIAL Innovation: a landmark anniversary edition In 2026, SIAL Innovation celebrates its 30th anniversary. This competition has become essential for food professionals for identifying products innovations that are shaping the future of food. The 2024 edition gathered over 2,100 entries, with 560 selected innovations and 21 awards, offering brands unmatched international visibility. For this anniversary edition, the SIAL Innovation area has been completely redesigned, featuring a new immersive layout, new awards, and enhanced experiences. Highlights include the integration of SIAL Taste, a unique space for sampling selected or awarded innovations, a new live pitch stage where innovators can present their breakthroughs. Ticketing opens in April 2026 Tickets will be available from April 15, 2026. Professionals are encouraged to register early to access the highlights, new features and latest updates for the edition. The event will take place from October 17–21, 2026, at Paris Nord Villepinte. About SIAL Paris SIAL Paris is and has been the world's largest professional food exhibition since 1964. Held every two years, it brings together professionals and key players from the food industry to explore trends, present innovations, and develop business opportunities on a worldwide scale. View source version on businesswire:

