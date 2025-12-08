Comotion GLOBAL 2025 Launches In Riyadh: Global Mobility Leaders Unite In Saudi Capital To Chart Urban Future - Aetoswir...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Riyadh is rapidly becoming one of the world's most ambitious urban mobility laboratories, where next-generation technologies move from blueprint to real-world deployment on city streets at unprecedented scale.

The summit will spotlight everything from high-performance EVs and breakthrough autonomous fleets to emerging-market transport solutions and new mobility models, demonstrating how the Kingdom is opening new pathways for global mobility leadership.

Strategic Partnerships Powering the Summit

CoMotion GLOBAL 2025 is hosted by the Saudi Conventions & Exhibitions General Authority (SCEGA), supported by key Saudi government partners shaping the Kingdom's mobility future: Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC), Riyadh Municipality, Ministry of Transport & Logistic Services (MoTLS), Riyadh Public Transport, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing (MoMH), Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), Digital Government Authority (DGA), and Transport General Authority (TGA).

The event features keynote addresses from H.E. Fahd bin Abdulmohsan Al Rasheed, Chairman of SCEGA and Head of the Saudi Arabian Delegation to the Urban 20, and H.E. Dr. Rumaih Al Rumaih, Vice Minister of Transport & Logistic Services and Acting President of TGA and private sector leaders like Mate Rimac of Croatia's Rimac Automobili; Bill Russo, Founder & CEO, Automobility Ltd.; Dr. James Yu, Chairman and CEO, QCraft; Chris Li, Co-founder and CFO, Neolix; Jinjun Tian, CEO, Geely Auto Middle East; Valerie Labi, CEO & Co-Founder, Wahu Mobility; and Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, Mayor, Freetown, South Africa and Chair, C40.

Leading private-sector mobility partners – Uber, door2door, Budget Saudi Arabia, and Changan Almajdouie – are supporting the event with advanced transport services and EV solutions, demonstrating the Kingdom's accelerating shift toward cleaner, more connected mobility systems.

Climate Leadership Through The Bridge Initiative

CoMotion GLOBAL 2025 is fully climate-offset through The Bridge Initiative, which supports high-integrity climate action across the Global South. The initiative measures event emissions, selects high-quality carbon credits, and retires them to certify the summit's climate contribution.

For this year's event, The Bridge Initiative selected a major waste-to-energy project in Bogotá, Colombia, that captures methane from one of Latin America's largest landfills and converts it into renewable electricity and biomethane. The project reduces roughly 800,000 tons of CO2e annually – equivalent to removing 400,000 cars from the road. Certified by CerCarbono, it delivers environmental impact and social benefits, improving air quality for nearby low-income communities while ensuring transparency in climate action.

A Dynamic Agenda Shaping Mobility's Future

CoMotion GLOBAL 2025 features a two-stage program, dedicated Mobility Labs, the inaugural CoMotion Urban Visionary Distinction, and the launch of Mayors in Motion

Key themes include the Kingdom's emergence as a first-wave deployment market for autonomous technologies, exclusive insights into Riyadh's groundbreaking 176-km metro megaproject, and the rapid growth of EV manufacturing, adoption, and infrastructure. The summit will also explore how Expo 2030 and the 2034 World Cup can drive long-term mobility upgrades.

Global spotlights will highlight Africa's shared-mobility breakthroughs, Latin America's electrification leadership, China's mobility playbook, and AI-driven logistics advances from North America and Europe, and the advent of Sentient Cities in the Middle East and internationally.

"CoMotion GLOBAL is where the world's urban mobility future takes shape, and the energy in Riyadh today is extraordinary," said John Rossant, Founder and CEO of CoMotion GLOBAL. "From ministers to mayors to the world's most inventive technologists, the conversation is clear: the next decade of mobility transformation will be shaped at the city level. Riyadh is the perfect host for that dialogue – bold, ambitious, and redefining what a future-ready city can be."

About CoMotion

CoMotion is the world's leading platform where the most influential leaders, companies, startups, and policymakers meet to shape the future of mobility. With flagship events in Riyadh, Los Angeles, and Miami, CoMotion fosters meaningful dialogue and catalyzes investments that advance sustainable and equitable transportation worldwide.

For more information, visit .

View source version on businesswire:

Permalink