Atmospheric River Poised To Drench Pacific Northwest This Week

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

A powerful moisture-laden atmospheric river is forecast to hit the Pacific Northwest early this week, unleashing days of heavy rainfall, mountain snow and a heightened risk of river flooding across western Washington and Oregon.

Forecasters at the Center for Western Weather and Water Extremes have rated the incoming system as a“Level 4 of 5” event - placing it among the region's most intense. Rain is expected to begin along coastal areas and bleed inland, with widespread totals of 3 to 6 inches by week's end, while mountain zones in the Cascades may pick up 6 to 12 inches of rain or the equivalent in snow.

Authorities in western Washington and Oregon have already issued flood watches and warnings. The likely collapse of drainage systems under saturated soils could trigger riverine flooding, urban storm-water overflow, and surface water hazards.

The event may also bring strong winds, raising the potential for downed trees, power outages and travel disruptions - especially along the northern Interstate-5 corridor connecting major urban centres such as Seattle, Portland and Eugene.

In the high-elevation zones of the Cascades, heavy snowfall is expected. However, forecasters warn that rising snow levels - driven by warm Pacific air accompanying the moisture plume - may transform snow to rain mid-week, increasing runoff and intensifying flood pressure on rivers and streams.

Mountain passes and roadway corridors - already vulnerable to seasonal hazards - are highlighted as key trouble spots: snow-to-rain transition, runoff, plus high winds could create hazardous conditions for travellers.

The atmospheric river is part of a broader sequence of storms slated to impact the Pacific Northwest and southern British Columbia over the next several days. The moist airflow feeding the system traces back to a subtropical moisture plume - potentially amplified by atmospheric circulation patterns over the northeast Pacific.

Local officials have urged residents to prepare - clearing gutters, preparing sandbags where flooding risk is known, and staying alert to changing conditions. Urban centres and rural valleys alike face the risk of flash flooding, landslides and hazardous travel.

Many meteorologists note that while such atmospheric-river events are not uncommon in winter, the intensity and clustering of systems this week represent a significant test for regional infrastructure - especially in areas still recovering from drought or earlier wildfire burn scars, where soils may not absorb water fast.

