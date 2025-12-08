Stabilus SE / Key word(s): Annual Results/Annual Report

Stabilus SE confirms preliminary figures for FY2025, proposes dividend of €0.35 per share and announces forecast for FY2026

08.12.2025 / 07:00 CET/CEST

CORPORATE NEWS Stabilus SE confirms preliminary figures for FY2025, proposes dividend of €0.35 per share and announces forecast for FY2026 Stabilus confirms preliminary figures: revenue of €1,296.1 million at previous year's level (FY2024: €1,305.9 million) Adjusted EBIT [1] at €142.6 million, compared to €157.1 million in the previous year, corresponding to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% Profit at €24.2 million (FY2024: €72.0 million) and adjusted free cash flow (adj. FCF [1] ) of €119.0 million (FY2024: €132.8 million) Forecast for FY2026 projects revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12% and adjusted free cash flow of €80 million to €110 million; the forecast range reflects the challenging market environment The Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of €0.35 per share will be paid (FY2024: €1.15 per share) Koblenz, December 8, 2025 – Stabilus SE (WKN: STAB1L, ISIN: DE000STAB1L8), one of the world's leading suppliers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries, today confirmed its preliminary financial figures published on November 10, 2025 for fiscal 2025 (ended September 30, 2025) and published its 2025 Annual Report. In an economically challenging environment, the company achieved revenue of €1,296.1 million and an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%. The company has thus fulfilled its forecast for the 2025 fiscal year, which was adjusted in August 2025. Based on the profit of €24.2 million achieved in FY2025 (FY2024: €72.0 million), the Management Board and the Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting taking place on February 4, 2026 that a dividend of €0.35 per share will be paid (FY2024: €1.15 per share). This represents a total dividend payout of €8.6 million (FY2024: €28.4 million) and a payout ratio of 37% (FY2024: 40%). This is at the upper end of the range under the company's dividend policy, which targets payouts of between 20% and 40% of profit. Dr. Michael Büchsner, CEO of Stabilus, said: "The conditions in our global markets remain challenging and require a high level of resilience, adaptability and clarity of action from all companies. In order to make Stabilus even more efficient, we launched a transformation program in September that further streamlines our organization and makes our structures more efficient. Meanwhile, we continue to invest in technologies and segments that will drive our growth in the future. The 2025 fiscal year has shown that Stabilus remains robust, reliable and future-oriented even in challenging times. Thanks to a clear direction, strong teams and a good balance of discipline and innovation, we are convinced that we will achieve our strategic goals for the coming years." Andreas Jaeger, CFO of Stabilus, said: "In the past few weeks since starting my role in November, I have come to know a highly committed team and a company that is strongly positioned and clearly working forward despite challenging conditions. For the past fiscal year, we are again proposing a dividend at the upper end of our payout range to ensure that shareholders continue to benefit clearly and reliably from Stabilus' success. At the same time, we are keeping a close eye on our capital discipline and balance sheet. We ended this year with a net debt ratio of below 3.0 and aim to reduce this below 2.0 with strong cash flow in the coming years. As a result, we are creating the scope to further develop Stabilus in the long term." Revenue in Americas and EMEA grows, sharp decline in APAC In the 2025 fiscal year, Stabilus achieved a 2.5% increase in revenue in the Americas to €480.9 million (FY2024: €469.0 million). In EMEA, revenue increased by 3.2% to €542.2 million in the same period (FY2024: €525.5 million). In Asia-Pacific (APAC), on the other hand, there was a significant decline of 12.4% to € 273.0 million (FY2024: € 311.5 million). This decline was mainly due to market uncertainty triggered by tariff conflicts and price pressure in the automotive business in China. The impact of US customs policy was also noticeable in EMEA, particularly within the automation industry, yet revenue in the region still grew compared to the previous year. In the Americas region, the consolidation of Destaco and growth in the Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce (DIAMEC), Health, Recreation & Furniture (HRF), Aerospace, Marine & Rail (AMR) and Industrial Machinery & Automation (IMA) segments largely offset the weaker automotive business and significantly negative currency effects. Strong growth in Industrial Machinery & Automation In terms of market segments, Stabilus recorded a 61% increase in revenue in the Industrial Machinery & Automation (IMA) segment in the 2025 fiscal year and a 5% increase in the Distributors, Independent Aftermarket, E-commerce (DIAMEC) segment. The strong growth in the IMA segment resulted from the consolidation of Destaco. While Aerospace, Marine & Rail (AMR) revenue remained stable, they declined in other segments: Energy & Construction (EC) by 23%, Automotive (AGS and APR) by 10%, Health, Recreation & Furniture (HRF) by 5% and Commercial Vehicles (CV) also by 5%. In terms of business units, Stabilus recorded a 12.4% decline in revenue to €384.4 million in the 2025 fiscal year at Automotive Powerise (FY2024: €438.8 million), at Automotive Gas Spring by 7.8% to €322.4 million (FY2024: €349.5 million) and at Industrial Components by 2.0% to €413.7 million (FY2024: €422.2 million). The Industrial Automation business unit, which includes Destaco, achieved growth of 84.1% to €175.6 million (FY2024: €95.4 million). Adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0% in FY2025 In FY2025, adjusted operating profit (adjusted EBIT) amounted to €142.6 million, compared to €157.1 million in FY2024. This corresponds to an adjusted EBIT margin of 11.0%, compared with 12.0% in the previous year. Profit was at €24.2 million (FY2024: €72.0 million), representing a substantial decrease compared to the previous year. This reduction was primarily attributable to provisions for one-off restructuring expenses related to the planned transformation program, in addition to increased interest costs and currency fluctuations. The transformation program aims to streamline the corporate structure, reduce personnel and operating costs, and optimize the site portfolio. At the end of the fiscal year, the company recognized a provision of €18 million for one-off restructuring expenses in accordance with IAS 37 for the implementation of these measures. Most cash outflows are expected in the 2026 fiscal year. Planned savings should reach approximately €19 million in 2027, with ongoing annual savings of about €32 million from 2028 onward. Forecast for FY2026 projects revenue of €1.1 billion to 1.3 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12% For fiscal 2026, Stabilus expects revenue of €1.1 billion to €1.3 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin of 10% to 12%. In addition, Stabilus is forecasting a range for adjusted free cash flow, which is expected to be between €80 million and €110 million. The forecast reflects the challenging market environment. As of September 30, 2025, the net debt ratio was 2.96, staying under the 3.0 threshold. Stabilus remains committed to lowering this ratio below 2.0 within the next three years, with a medium-term target of 1.0. The 2025 Annual Report can be downloaded on the company's website at. ________________________ [1] Cf. definition/calculation of KPI's adjusted EBIT and adjusted free cash flow (adj. FCF) in our current financial reports and results presentations,.e.g., in our 2025 Annual Report, pp. 43 ff. and 47 ff., that can be downloaded from the company's website at. Investor contact:

Andreas Schröder

Tel.: +49 261 8900 8198

E-Mail: ...

Web: Press contact:

Peter Steiner

Tel.: +49 69 794090 27

E-Mail: ...

Charles Barker Corporate Communications About Stabilus Stabilus is one of the world's leading providers of motion control solutions for a wide range of industries including mobility, industrial machinery, automation, energy, construction, health, leisure and furniture. Stabilus offers reliable and innovative solutions that enable, enhance and automate precise movement, positioning, opening, closing, lifting, lowering and adjusting actions. The Group, which has its headquarters in Koblenz, has a global production and distribution network with more than seven thousand employees worldwide and generated revenues of €1.3 billion in the 2025 fiscal year. Stabilus SE is listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and is included in the SDAX index. For more information, see and. Important Notice This press release may contain forward-looking statements based on current assumptions and forecasts made by Stabilus Group management and other information currently available to Stabilus. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors could lead to material differences between the actual future results, financial situation, development or performance of the company and the estimates given here. 08.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

