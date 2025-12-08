Alphawave Finance GmbH / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Eight years of research and development – proprietary algorithms enable the strategic scaling of trading capacities

Alphawave GmbH: Eight years of research and development – proprietary algorithms enable the strategic scaling of trading capacities Düsseldorf, 8 December 2025 – Alphawave GmbH, a technology company specializing in proprietary quantitative trading since 2016, is ending its near-stealth phase and, for the first time, providing comprehensive insights into its operational development and strategic direction. After an internally financed eight-year research and development phase and the resumption of live trading in May 2024. Alphawave is now beginning the capital-markets-supported scaling of its operational capacities. The technology is modularly scalable and designed to operate stably across different markets and capital levels. Internal capacity tests indicate that the trading architecture can reliably process capital volumes in the double-digit million range. Operational Development and Internal Trading Results Alphawave focuses on the development and deployment of systematic trading strategies that exploit short-term pricing inefficiencies and market distortions (so-called“market dislocations”). The firm's proprietary models follow a guiding principle of statistical robustness, clearly defined risk rules, and fully automated execution. The results of the company's internal trading operations are fully settled through the company's prime broker. Based on these externally settled trading results, cumulative performance over the past 18 months amounts to 30.22%, and performance over the last twelve months amounts to 42.34% (each as of 28 November 2025). These figures relate exclusively to the company's proprietary trading book. At the core lies the proprietary trading architecture, built to systematically generate market-agnostic sources of return (“alpha”), with clearly defined signal zones, precise pattern recognition, and disciplined risk management. Strategic Expansion To finance corporate development, Alphawave Finance GmbH has issued the“Alphawave Fixed Income (Dual-Tranche)” bond. The proceeds are used to expand the operational and technological infrastructure across the Alphawave Group, including research and development activities, the technical and organizational support of the company's internal trading operations, as well as additional scaling measures. The existing models are engineered to operate stably as resources expand. In parallel, the research and development team is working on further model generations and technological enhancements that will unlock additional long-term growth opportunities. Statement from the Managing Director “The silence of recent years was a deliberate choice. During that time, our focus remained firmly on research, development, and operational trading. Partners within our technical ecosystem provided selected performance insights earlier on, which reflected their respective roles and responsibilities. Our own communication begins only once we have reached a clearly defined level of maturity: robust models, consistent live results, and a scalable infrastructure. The issuance of the bond marks our transition from a research-driven phase to a structured scaling of our trading operations.” About Alphawave Founded in 2016 in Düsseldorf, Alphawave GmbH is a technology-driven company specializing in the systematic design and operation of proprietary algorithmic trading strategies. The company focuses on developing market-agnostic models that generate absolute returns. Alphawave Finance GmbH acts as the issuer of corporate bonds to finance the group and scale its technological capabilities. Contact:

Jan-Patrick Krüger, Managing Director

Contact:

Jan-Patrick Krüger, Managing Director

Press:...

Investor Relations:... Important Notice and Disclaimer This corporate news release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy any securities. Any decision to invest in the"Alphawave Fixed Income (Dual-Tranche)" bond should be made solely on the basis of the prospectus published and filed with the Luxembourg Stock Exchange (). Historical results of the company's internal trading operations do not constitute a guarantee of future performance. Investors are strongly encouraged to seek independent legal and tax advice prior to making any investment decision.

