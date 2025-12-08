Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Instone Group Concludes New Syndicated Loan Agreement Of Over EUR 47.5 Million


2025-12-08 04:09:00
(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Instone Real Estate Group SE / Key word(s): Financing
Instone Group concludes new syndicated loan agreement of over EUR 47.5 million
08.12.2025 / 10:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Instone Group concludes new syndicated loan agreement of over EUR 47.5 million

  • Conclusion of a new term loan of EUR 47.5 million with a term of three years plus extension options
  • Option to increase the loan up to EUR 60 million during the term
  • Syndicated financing arranged by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG
  • Strategic significance for strengthening the growth trajectory

Essen, Germany 8 December 2025: Instone Real Estate Group SE (“Instone Group”) has concluded a new syndicated loan agreement (term loan) with a volume of EUR 47.5 million. The facility has a term of three years plus two one-year extension options. It can be increased up to EUR 60 million during the term. The loan was arranged by IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG, which placed the syndicated financing in the private and commercial banking sector.

“The new term loan is an essential component of our corporate financing,” says David Dreyfus, CFO of Instone Real Estate Group SE.“As of September 30, we had freely available cash and cash equivalents of EUR 221.5 million as well as unused revolving credit facilities of approximately EUR 138 million. This excellent level of liquidity is now being further strengthened by the new corporate financing of EUR 47.5 million,” adds David Dreyfus, who believes that Instone Group's liquidity resources put it in an excellent position in the market.

The additional funds will be used for further corporate growth and targeted acquisition of attractive land plots. This gives Instone Group the opportunity to secure projects with above-average margins and returns on capital in a market environment which is currently characterized by low competition.

About Instone Real Estate Group SE (Instone Group)

The Instone Group is one of the leading residential developers in Germany and is listed on the Prime Standard of the German stock market. Since 1991, we have been developing future-proof and sustainable urban residential quarters with apartments for sale or rent throughout Germany – to provide a long-lasting good life in the country's metropolitan areas. Our diverse expertise, combined with efficient processes and a solid financial basis, creates real added value for our stakeholders in environmental, social and economic terms. This means we are taking responsibility for one of the most pressing social issues of our time – creating needs-based and attractive living space. The company employs 414 employees at nine locations across Germany. As at 30 September 2025, the project portfolio included 46 development projects with an anticipated overall sales volume of approximately EUR 7.1 billion and around 14,000 residential units..

Press contact:
nstone Real Estate Group SE
Franziska Jenkel
Chausseestr. 111, 10115 Berlin
Tel. +49 (0)30/6109102-36
E-Mail:...

08.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Language: English
Company: Instone Real Estate Group SE
Grugaplatz 2-4
45131 Essen
Germany
Phone: +49 201 453 550
E-mail: ...
Internet:
ISIN: DE000A2NBX80
WKN: A2NBX8
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2241716

End of News EQS News Service

2241716 08.12.2025 CET/CEST

MENAFN08122025004691010666ID1110450593



EQS Group

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search