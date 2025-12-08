November Auto Retail Sales Defy Post-Festive Slowdown Trend, Grow 2.14% In November On GST Cut

MENAFN - KNN India)Domestic auto sales defied the post-festive slowdown trend and maintained positive year-on-year growth in November 2025 on the back of GST rate cut which significantly lifted buyer sentiments.

As per data released by Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA), overall vehicle sales comprising of cars, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles, tractors and other categories grew 2.14% year-on-year in November 2025 to 33,00,832 units as against 32,31,526 units in the same month last year.

The retail vehicle sales data showed passenger vehicle (PV) sales jumped 19.7% year-on-year growth to 3,94,152 units in November 2025 as compared to 3,29,253 in the same month last year. The month-on-month sales, however, declined 29% due to much higher base in October this year when festive season demand peaked.

Cars across various segments such as Mini, Sedan and Luxury fall in the PV category.

Two-Wheelers sales reported a modest 3.1% YoY decline to 25,46,184 units in November 2025.

Explaining the decline in the two-wheeler segment, FADA President C S Vigneshwar said, "A significant retail shift occurred due to festive buying in October, combined with delayed crop payments and uneven supply of preferred models."

Commercial Vehicles grew 19.94% year-on-year in November 2025 to 94,935 units.

FADA President said that the month of November this year delivered a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base.

"GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-Dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period. Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well," he said while commenting on November auto sales numbers.

FADA said that the auto sales near-term outlook is supported by improving rural sentiment and favourable macro indicators.

It further stated, "The outlook for India's auto retail over the next 3 months remains firmly positive, supported by sustained momentum from GST 2.0 tax rationalisation, strong enquiry pipelines, and improving rural economic indicators as 74% of dealers expect growth underscoring broad-based confidence across segments."

(KNN Bureau)