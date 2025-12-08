Antara Strengthens Leadership In India's Senior Care Market, To Exclusively Manage Senior Living Residences At Estate 361 - Second Project With Max Estates

Antara Senior Living Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Max India Limited, has joined hands with Max Estates to exclusively manage the senior living residences and amenities at Estate 361 - a forest-themed, wellness-first 18.23-acre development along the Dwarka Expressway, which is one of Gurugram's most rapidly emerging corridors. This marks Antara's second project with Max Estates after the milestone success of Estate 360, Delhi-NCR's first intergenerational community, wherein 292 residences for seniors were sold out in just 11 months. The recently launched Estate 361 will have a total of 360 senior living units and will also have a curated integrated wellness centre combining modern medicine with ancient Indian wisdom to impact quality of life of Seniors.

The Antara Integrated Wellness Centre brings together primary healthcare - in-house doctors, 24x7 nursing and paramedics, emergency services, ambulance, specialist consultations - with wellness programmes including Ayurveda, homeopathy, naturopathy, acupressure, acupuncture, UV therapy. By combining modern medicine with the wisdom of traditional therapies, Antara will enable seniors to access proactive, preventive and personalised care which grows with them.

Explaining the concept, Mr. Rajit Mehta, MD & CEO, Antara Senior Care, said,“Ageing is a second coming of empowerment. It's a phase where seniors rediscover their aspirations and themselves. It's also a stage marked by increased need for physical, emotional and social wellbeing. With so many seniors navigating chronic conditions, mobility challenges and emotional vulnerability, wellbeing must be clinically guided, compassionate and woven into everyday life. Ageing actively calls for purpose designed communities. This is where intergenerational living embedded with integrated wellness can play an impactful role. Senior living models, like the one at Estate 361, can help India's ageing population stay active, engaged and confident for longer. At Antara, our mission is to build senior care ecosystems that bring all this together so seniors can age with dignity, ease and joy.”

Designed with nature and wellbeing at its core, Estate 361 offers over 250,000 sq. ft. of forest greens, water bodies and sensory pathways carefully planned to enhance cognitive, emotional and physical health. It has 200,000+ sq. ft. of planned amenities for active ageing, including dedicated sports and recreation facilities: paddleball courts, golf putting greens, all-weather swimming pool, hydrotherapy pool, a senior-focused gym. The Antara Club will have our Residents Engagement Team curate year-long calendars of activities based on residents' interests and passion.

The senior living residences are designed with accessibility in mind to promote autonomy. They feature wheelchair-friendly layouts, rounded wall edges, anti-skid flooring, strategically placed grab bars, senior-friendly elevator bays with lavatories and rest seating, panic alarm buttons, centralised fresh air circulation and glare-free lighting. Living is made truly hassle-free with the little things taken care of by Team Antara: Gourmet dining, 'Ghar ka Khaana' facility, dietician-planned nutritious meals, laundry and even housekeeping, all done with 'Sevabhav'.

India is reaching a demographic and social inflection point. The country's senior population, according to the ASLI-JLL report 'Elevating the Golden Years', is projected to rise from ~147 million in 2024 to nearly 350 million by 2050. As per the UNFPA, the fastest-growing senior segment - the 80+ population - is expected to surge by 279%(1). Simultaneously, India's traditional care ecosystem of joint families is being replaced by nuclear families leaving families overwhelmed with care responsibilities, or seniors ageing alone with one in three reporting depressive symptoms or loneliness. Together, these factors signal an urgent need for structured, professionally managed senior living solutions.

All these factors, NRI investment and the increased investor interest in senior living underscore a decisive transition: India is actively seeking dignified, dependable, holistic senior-living environments, not piecemeal services. Backed by the Max Group's expertise in healthcare, hospitality and real estate, Antara is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation.

About Antara Senior Care

Launched in 2013, Antara is the senior-care business of Max India Limited, part of the $7-billion Max Group. It is an integrated ecosystem for senior care, operating in two main lines of business – Residences for Seniors and Assisted Care Services. Antara's first senior residential community in Dehradun, comprising nearly 200 families, caters to their social, recreational, educational, wellness, and health-related needs. In the near future, it will open its second senior living community in Noida's Sector-150, with families moving into the 340 apartments built in the first phase. Expanding its footprint in Gurugram, Antara will manage senior living residences, dedicated spaces for senior living, and primary healthcare services at Estate 360 and Estate 361, developed by Max Estates. Antara's Assisted Care Services include Care Homes, Memory Care Home, Care at Home and AGEasy. This line of business caters to seniors, who need more immersive interventions in their daily lives due to medical or age-related issues. With seven facilities across Gurugram, Noida, Bengaluru and Chennai, Care Homes provide long-term care to seniors who require constant medical and nursing supervision, and short-term care services for the recuperation of seniors. Its Care at Home services, offered in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Chennai, provide well-equipped, trained professionals offering care to seniors inside their home's comfort. AGEasy, an online and offline store focusing on senior-specific products and solutions to manage chronic health conditions at home, has touched over 5 lakh lives since inception in 2023.

