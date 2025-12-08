Harder Digital Secures New €25 Million Orders From Major Defence Companies

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON)







The new orders for 3 rd Generation IIT require deliveries in 2026-2027, expected to significantly improve the profitability performance of Harder Digital in the coming years

This is the biggest order intake Harder Digital ever had THEON's backlog is consequently increased by €25 million



8 December 2025 – Theon International Plc (THEON announces that its subsidiary, Harder Digital has received orders for €25 million Image Intensifier Tuber (IIT) which require deliveries in 2026-2027. This is the biggest order intake Harder Digital has ever received for its products, proving the quality and performance of its 3rd Generation IIT, increasing its backlog and consequently THEON's backlog with the same amount.

As communicated at the time of the acquisition, THEON intended to utilise only half of the tubes produced by Harder Digital and sell the remainder to third parties. The production capacity of Harder Digital has more than doubled since the initial investment in 2024, after the addition of two new production lines. At the same time, the average quality of IIT has materially improved, leading to higher average selling prices. This, together with operational improvements been swiftly implemented, increasing scale and growing visibility, lead to improving financial performance of Harder Digital approaching THEON 's levels in the coming years.

Christian Kohlstock, Managing Director of Harder Digital, commented:“These new orders, the biggest order intake we ever had in a short period, is a testament of the successful upscaling of our production. We intend to continue working closely with THEON to increase capacity and improve the performance of our tubes to address the increasing demand we see globally. This shows that THEON made the right choice by investing in and supporting one of its main suppliers.”

Dimitris Parthenis, CFO of THEON, stated:“We are very pleased to see that our efforts to revamp Harder Digital's production are being rewarded faster than anticipated. We shall continue operating Harder Digital with a focus on optimizing profitability by relying also on sale opportunities with third-party customers”.





