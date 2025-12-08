Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Danske Bank Share Buy-Back Programme: Transactions In Week 49


2025-12-08 04:01:52
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)


Company announcement no. 54 2025
Danske Bank
Bernstorffsgade 40
DK-1577 København V
Tel. + 45 33 44 00 00
08 December 2025
Page 1 of 1

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 49
On 7 February 2025, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme for a total of DKK 5 billion, with a maximum of 45,000,000 shares, in the period from 10 February 2025 to 30 January 2026, at the latest, as described in company announcement no. 6 2025.
The Programme is carried out in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation") and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the "Safe Harbour Rules").
The following transactions on Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S were made under the share buy-back programme in week 49:


Number of shares VWAP DKK Gross value DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 16,337,588 251.6044 4,110,608,572
01 December 2025 74,770 296.3889 22,160,998
02 December 2025 75,000 301.0714 22,580,355
03 December 2025 84,007 301.6851 25,343,660
04 December 2025 83,622 298.3580 24,949,293
05 December 2025 85,000 303.9855 25,838,768
Total accumulated over week 49 402,399 300.3811 120,873,073
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 16,739,987 252.7769 4,231,481,645



With the transactions stated above, the total accumulated number of own shares under the share buy-back programme corresponds to 2.005% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.

Danske Bank
Contact: Claus Ingar Jensen, Head of Group Investor Relations, tel. +45 25 42 43 70


Attachment

  • Danske Bank Company announcementUKWeekly SBB announcement

MENAFN08122025004107003653ID1110450535



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search