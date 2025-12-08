403
EU Says U.S. Still Biggest Ally Despite "Civilizational Erasure" Claim
(MENAFN) The United States remains the EU's paramount ally despite Washington releasing a scathing national security assessment warning Western Europe faces "civilizational erasure," the bloc's top diplomat Kaja Kallas insisted.
Addressing the Doha Forum in Qatar Saturday, Kallas responded to a newly unveiled US National Security Strategy. The 33-page blueprint, published by the White House Friday, cautions that Europe confronts existential threats stemming from its present political and cultural trajectory.
The strategy document further condemns European governments for demonstrating a "lack of self-confidence" and harboring "unrealistic expectations" surrounding the Ukraine conflict.
Kallas conceded the assessment's harsh language yet affirmed certain critiques held merit. "Of course, there's a lot of criticism, but I think some of it is also true," Kallas said. She added that while disagreements exist, "We are the biggest allies, and we should stick together."
"The US is still our biggest ally," she stressed.
Transatlantic relations have deteriorated sharply since President Donald Trump reclaimed the White House in January 2025. Tensions escalated after Washington imposed tariffs on European steel, aluminum, and additional products, with the US accusing the EU of erecting discriminatory trade obstacles.
Washington has simultaneously demanded NATO partners increase defense expenditures and threatened to withdraw troop deployments from Europe.
Friction has intensified over digital governance and climate policy, with the US opposing EU regulations targeting American technology corporations and declining to endorse EU environmental initiatives.
Friday saw the European Commission levy a €120 million ($130 million) penalty against Elon Musk's platform X under the Digital Services Act. US officials condemned the ruling, arguing it undermined free expression and unfairly singled out an American enterprise. In February, US Vice President J.D. Vance declared that free speech and democratic principles are deteriorating across the continent under prevailing EU policies and legislation.
European leaders recently rebuffed a US-backed peace framework for Ukraine, which reportedly demanded Kiev relinquish the portion of Donbass it currently controls.
EU officials declared Kiev should surrender no territory and criticized their exclusion from negotiations. While Trump has advocated reducing US assistance and pivoting toward diplomacy, the EU has championed maintaining military and financial support.
