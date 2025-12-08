403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Department Of Meteorology Warns Of Poor Horizontal Visibility
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Department of Meteorology said that the weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Monday will be misty to foggy at places at first, moderate temperature daytime with scattered clouds at times, and relatively cold, warning of poor horizontal visibility expected at places at first, the weather will be hazy with scattered clouds winds will be variable at first, becomes mainly southeasterly- northeasterly 5-15 KT. Offshore winds will be southeasterly- northeasterly at 5-15 KT sea state inshore will range from 1 to 3 feet, while offshore it will range from 2 to 4 feet inshore is expected to range between 4-9/2 km, while offshore visibility will range between 4 -9 km.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment