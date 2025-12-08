Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

QCB Activates Qatari Riyal And Foreign-Currency Transfers Via QA-RTGS System


2025-12-08 04:01:20
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Central Bank (QCB) on Monday announced the activation of Qatari Riyal and foreign-currency transfer services through the Real-Time Gross Settlement System (QA-RTGS) between local banks, in line with the Third Financial Sector Strategy, and as part of its efforts to enhance national payment systems a post on X, QCB said the activation enables both Qatari Riyal and foreign-currency transactions to be processed and settled locally with greater efficiency and flexibility. It also improves transaction speed, enhances security, and supports a more advanced digital banking environment aligned with international best practices added that the move strengthens the country's financial infrastructure and supports the digital transformation of the financial sector, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030.

MENAFN08122025000067011011ID1110450522



Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search