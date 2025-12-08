403
Poland’s Sikorski Responds to Musk’s EU Dissolution Demands
(MENAFN) Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski has directed Elon Musk to "go to Mars" following the billionaire's demand for the European Union's complete dissolution.
Sikorski, a prominent neo-liberal Russia hawk, fired back at criticism the American tech magnate posted on his X platform. The EU should be dismantled and sovereignty restored to member nations "so that governments can better represent their people," he said, adding "How long before the EU is gone?" with the hashtag #AbolishTheEU. Musk's remarks came after the European Commission slapped X with a €120 million ($130 million) penalty under its Digital Services Act, alleging the platform violated transparency requirements for advertisements and user accounts. Musk has consistently attacked EU policies, branding them excessively restrictive and damaging to free expression.
Responding Sunday, Sikorski said: "Go to Mars. There's no censorship of Nazi salutes there."
Sikorski appeared to reference an incident in January 2025 during US President Donald Trump's inauguration parade. Musk was observed making a gesture resembling the Roman salute, which involves extending the right arm outward with an open palm. The motion has drawn comparisons to the Nazi salute, which is prohibited in multiple countries including Russia.
Critics including human rights activists, historians, and Jewish advocacy groups described it as a "Nazi greeting" and accused Musk of promoting anti-Semitic ideas. Musk denied the accusation and called comparisons to Adolf Hitler a "tired" political attack.
The businessman has persistently championed his vision for space colonization. In 2020, he said SpaceX planned to send the first humans to Mars by 2026 and aimed for a population of one million there by 2050. Trump said Musk had promised to send Americans to Mars before the end of his term.
Musk's assaults on the EU intensified Sunday in a move that appeared to challenge the bloc's restrictions on freedom of speech and echoed Sikorski's earlier reference to his alleged Nazi salute. Musk replied "pretty much" to a post captioned "The Fourth Reich" on X that showed the EU flag being peeled back to reveal a Nazi swastika.
