Malian Business Leader Urges Qatar To Extend Mediation Efforts To Sahel Conflicts

Doha, Qatar: President of the Malian Business Association and founder of Azalai Hotels Group, Mossadeck Bally has praised Qatar's growing influence as a global mediator and urged Doha to expand its diplomatic engagement to the conflict-ridden Sahel region.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with The Peninsula on the sidelines of the Doha Forum 2025, the prominent Malian entrepreneur highlighted the Forum's expanding impact on Africa and reiterated the need for deeper international investment in the continent.

Bally, whose hotel group operates across West Africa, described his first participation at the Doha Forum as“a very nice networking platform” bringing together political and economic leaders from around the world at a time of heightened global tension.“We have 60 plus conflicts going, creating sorrow, unrest and displacement,” he said.“This platform allows us to hear decision-makers discuss negotiation and mediation, and the key takeaway for me is that Qatar is truly engaged in finding peaceful ways to end these conflicts.”

He commended Qatar's recent diplomatic achievements-in particular its mediation in African conflicts such as the agreement between the Democratic Republic of Congo and the M23 movement, signed in Doha in November.“I would recommend all governments to do the same,” he added, underscoring that peaceful solutions are both possible and urgently needed.

Turning to his home region, Bally stressed that the Sahel's long-running instability requires renewed international attention. Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Chad and Sudan have for years grappled with internal conflicts driven by political fragility, terrorism and economic hardship.

“These are internal conflicts, not wars between states,” he said.“Qatar has a very big convening power, a very big bargaining power, and the economic and financial means to invest in conflict-affected areas.” He urged Qatar's leadership to consider playing a more active role in mediating Sahel crises, arguing that Doha's diplomatic experience-from Afghanistan to the DRC-positions it well to contribute meaningfully.

“I strongly recommend that His Highness and the government look into the Sahel zone,” Bally said, noting that the region has suffered from persistent violence for 15 years.

Bally linked the Sahel's instability to economic stagnation and limited opportunities for young people-factors that, he said, make youth vulnerable to recruitment by armed groups. The Doha Forum, he argued, offers not just diplomatic opportunities but vital economic ones.

“This platform is a place where you can network for economic investment in Africa,” he said.“The main cause of conflicts is lack of economic opportunities. Let's find ways to develop Africa and attract foreign direct investment.” He emphasised that Qatar, with its influence, resources and global partnerships, can play a key role in supporting sustainable development across the continent.

Reflecting on the opening day of the Forum, Bally reinforced the message that global conflicts can indeed be solved peacefully. Citing Qatar's involvement in Afghanistan, its role in the DRC negotiations and its efforts in Gaza, he expressed optimism that similar diplomatic energy could be directed toward the Sahel.