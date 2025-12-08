Poland Calls For Renewed Multilateralism

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Poland has called for renewed global commitment to multilateralism, accountability, and the protection of civilians as international conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties intensify at Doha Forum 2025.

In an interview with The Peninsula Poland's Undersecretary of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Wojciech Zajączkowski, stressed that the world is approaching a critical juncture that demands collective action.

“At the Doha Forum, Poland wants to share a clear message: the international order as we have known it is at a crossroads, and no country can face current challenges alone,” he said.“Growing violations of the principles of the UN Charter, unprovoked wars, displacement and food insecurity require not only funding, but meaningful political determination.”

Zajączkowski underlined Poland's own history as a nation that“knows the cost of war and the value of solidarity,” noting that Warsaw remains committed to supporting Ukraine while advocating for the protection of civilians and humanitarian access in both Ukraine and Gaza.

He described the Doha Forum as a unique space for“candid discussion on sensitive topics between leaders from all over the world,” adding that Poland hopes to encourage“stronger political, financial and moral commitment to multilateralism, to human dignity and to accountability.”

This year, Poland brought one of its largest expert delegations yet, with 20 Polish analysts participating in expanded think-tank exchanges with Qatar.

Zajączkowski also spoke at a panel titled“The Road to Ceasefire: A Durable Peace in Ukraine,” which explored pathways to ending the conflict.

“I think the panel was very important,” he said.“It was about Ukraine, about prospects for peace or a ceasefire, about stopping hostilities. It's important that the topic of the war in Ukraine is resonating very strongly in Doha.”

He said that the war is not only a humanitarian tragedy but also“a major test for the international community and for the system that was established in 1945.”

“Many countries are increasingly worried about the future of the international system,” he added.“We understand that the system can erode or even disintegrate, but there is no clear vision of what could replace it.”

Zajączkowski commended Qatar's growing influence as an international mediator, stressing that Doha's diplomatic efforts have gained respect well beyond the Middle East.

“Poland views Qatar as an increasingly significant and credible mediator not only in the Middle East, but also in Africa and South America,” he said.

“Qatar's initiatives help preserve space for dialogue, de-escalate tensions and support efforts to stabilize some of the world's most fragile environments,” he added.

The Undersecretary reiterated Poland's view that international law and the UN Charter must remain the foundation of global stability.

“We are increasingly concerned that its core principles, respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, and the prohibition of the use of force are being violated,” he warned.

According to Zajączkowski, Poland-Qatar relations have expanded rapidly in recent years, with high-level political dialogue, economic ties, and parliamentary exchanges all on the rise.

“The visit of Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Poland in July 2024 opened a new chapter of political dialogue and cooperation in higher education and science,” he said.

Economic cooperation remains a central pillar, particularly in the energy sector. Poland has relied on Qatari LNG since 2009, a partnership that he described as“strategic” and essential to Poland's break from Russian hydrocarbons.

In 2024, bilateral trade reached nearly QR5bn, supported by initiatives such as the Polish-Qatari Investment Forum held in Doha in November. The event gathered more than 140 participants and resulted in multiple MoUs to boost business cooperation across sectors including energy, food processing, services, and infrastructure.

Looking ahead, Poland sees“untapped potential” in expanding cooperation with Qatar, particularly as Poland becomes the world's 20th-largest economy by nominal GDP.