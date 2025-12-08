ABA Holidays Expands Customer Experience With New Kiosk At Katara

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Ali Bin Ali Holidays recently announced the launch of it's first-ever Holidays Kiosk at 21 High st, Katara, marking a new milestone in the company's journey to bring personalised travel experiences closer to its customers.

Under the theme,“We Build The Trip, You Live The Story”, the new kiosk was designed as an exclusive travel hub, where visitors can explore curated vacation packages, seasonal offers, and destination inspirations with the support of professional travel consultants.

The launch event, held recently, featured an engaging evening programme that was graced by ambassadors from various consulates including: Colombia, Cuba, Dominican Republic, Kazakhstan, Uganda, and Uzbekistan. Guests, partners, and travel enthusiasts also had the opportunity to experience the kiosk firsthand and interact with travel advisors about upcoming holiday packages.

“Travel is about living a story worth telling,” said Nadeem Ulde, General Manager of Ali Bin Ali International Travel & Tourism.“With the launch of our Holidays Kiosk, we are giving our customers a space where imagination meets expertise, where they can dream, plan, and embark on journeys that truly enrich their lives. We are thrilled to bring our passion for travel to the heart of Katara. When we build your trip, your get a refined perspective to world exploration in an easier, personalized, and more memorable manner; thereby living the story,” he reaffirmed.

Over the next few months Ali Bin Ali Holidays together with tourism authorities of various countries will be launching weekly installations to promote exceptional destinations and packages during the winter season including: getaways to South Korea, Morocco, Colombia, Hong Kong, Cuba, Sri Lanka and many more.