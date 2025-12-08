Community College Opens New Pathways For Students In Finance And Business

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Community College of Qatar (CCQ) and the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants (QCPA) signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen academic and professional collaboration, expand educational opportunities for the students in finance and business, and support a knowledge-driven approach that serves Qatar's development needs.

Dr. Khalid Al-Horr, President of Community College, and Dr. Hashem Abdulrahim Al-Sayed, Chairman of the Board at Association, signed the agreement in recognition of the strategic value of partnership between academic institutions and professional organizations.

The memorandum establishes a collaborative framework through which both institutions exchange expertise and knowledge. QCPA seeks to support CCQ students by enhancing their financial and accounting awareness and introducing them to international accounting standards and the significance of financial reporting. QCPA will implement the objectives through joint programs and initiatives that align with its mission to advance the accounting profession and promote financial literacy across society.

Through this partnership, Community reinforces its mission to empower its students and connect academic outcomes with the evolving requirements of the labor market. CCQ continues to build strategic partnerships with leading professional institutions to expand training, applied learning, and career opportunities.

Dr. Al-Horr stated:“We take great pride in signing this agreement with the Qatar Association of Certified Public Accountants, a trusted and highly respected professional partner. This collaboration reflects our commitment to building strong bridges between academia and the labor market while supporting national development priorities.”

He added:“This partnership enriches our educational and training environment and gives our students access to leading professional practices and international accounting standards. Our goal is to enhance their competencies, broaden their career prospects, and prepare them to contribute to a strong national economy.”

Dr. Hashem Abdulrahim Al-Sayed, Chairman of QCPA, expressed his appreciation for this collaboration and highlighted CCQ's distinguished role as a key educational institution supporting Qatar's development.