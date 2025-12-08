Doha Forum 2025 Highlights Human Rights And Equality In Sports

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: A session at Doha Forum 2025 focused on the intersection of cultural diplomacy, economic development, trade, and inclusion.

The session, titled“A Level Playing Field: Advancing Human Rights Across the World of Sport”, brought together international experts and policymakers.

Francesco D'Ovidio, Director of the International Labour Organization office in Doha, emphasized the need for clear global standards to protect the rights of athletes and sports workers, highlighting efforts to combat discrimination and harassment and ensure a safe working environment for both professional and amateur athletes.

Serri 'Sura' Mahmood, Sports Lead at the UN Human Rights Office, noted that sports and human rights intersect through the right to participate in cultural life, including providing athletes and fans with a discrimination-free environment and strengthening their role in decision-making within sports institutions.

Mahmoud Qutub, Executive Director of Worker Welfare at Qatar's Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, said major sporting events offer a unique platform to integrate human rights throughout all project stages, from planning to execution. He stressed the importance of clear standards for worker welfare, transparency, and sustainable outcomes.

Sultana Afdhal, CEO of the World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), highlighted the need to protect children and persons with disabilities in sports, advocating for accessible facilities and systems that promote participation, self-confidence, and mental wellbeing.

Claudia Villa-Hughes, Head of Safeguarding, Centre for Sport and Human Rights, emphasized that sports safety must be inclusive and rights-based, with protection systems addressing potential psychological trauma and safeguarding children from exploitation or abuse during major sporting events.

The session underscored the forum's focus on enhancing equality, inclusion, and justice in sports, creating a safe environment for all participants, and supporting the positive social, cultural, and economic impact of sports.