Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia

Doha, Qatar: Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed today for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to chair the eighth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

The Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.