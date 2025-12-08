Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amir Heads To Saudi Arabia

2025-12-08 04:00:42
Doha, Qatar: Amir His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani departed today for Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, to chair the eighth meeting of the Qatari-Saudi Coordination Council.

The Amir is accompanied by His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, and an official delegation.

