SIR In West Bengal: Woman BLO Accused Of Giving Proxy Of BLO Related To Her

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Dec 8 (IANS) The first phase of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls is almost over. However, the controversy regarding Booth Level Officers (BLO) is refusing to die down. This time a BLO has been accused of giving proxy of another BLO who is related to her.

The incident has taken place in Baruipur area of South 24 Parganas district.

A source in the state administration said on Monday that anganwadi worker Debi Haldar was assigned as the BLO of booth number 94 on December 4, replacing the previous BLO Soma Sen against whom complaints were raised by local people.

However, it was found out that Debi Haldar is physically ill and had sent a letter to the district administration to relieve her from BLO duty.

But in reality, a different scenario unfolded. Rama Haldar, who is the BLO of booth number 96, began working in booth number 94 as well instead of Debi Haldar, who is her sister-in-law.

Following the development, questions have been raised whether a BLO can give proxy of another BLO and in a different booth. Along with this, the role of the Baruipur Block Administration is also under scrutiny.

Speaking to a section of media persons, accused BLO Rama Haldar said, "A complaint was filed in the name of Soma Sen, who was the original BLO of booth number 94. Then she was replaced. The block administration said from now the work should be completed by Debi Haldar and an appointment letter was given to her. Actually, Debi is sick, so I worked for her as the main priority was to finish the work in the given time."

As soon as the development came to the fore, an official of the district administration said, "We have heard about the matter. The administration will look into the matter. If any irregularities are found, then steps would be taken accordingly."

It may be noted that the Election Commission has extended the deadline for electors to submit enumeration forms in nine states and three Union Territories from December 7 to December 14.