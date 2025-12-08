403
Trump says he is disappointed Zelenskyy hasn’t read peace proposal
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump expressed on Sunday that he is “a little bit disappointed” that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet examined the most recent peace proposal aimed at ending the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
"We've been speaking to (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and we've been speaking to Ukrainian leaders, including Zelenskyy," Trump told reporters upon arriving at the Kennedy Center.
Trump noted that while Russia is “fine” with the plan, he added, "I'm not sure that Zelenskyy is fine with it. His people love it, but he hasn't read it.”
His comments came shortly after Zelenskyy reported having “substantive” discussions with American officials following consultations with a Ukrainian delegation in Florida.
The Ukrainian leader said he had a phone call with US envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump’s son-in-law and informal adviser Jared Kushner, along with senior Ukrainian negotiator Rustem Umerov and Chief of the General Staff Andrii Hnatov, to review Washington’s proposed peace plan.
Zelenskyy stated that the talks covered “many aspects” and “key points” that could help bring an end to the over three-and-a-half-year war and that he is awaiting a “detailed in-person report” from Umerov and Hnatov.
Earlier in the week, Witkoff and Kushner met with Putin in Moscow to negotiate the proposed plan, which presidential aide Yuri Ushakov described as “constructive, very useful, and informative.”
