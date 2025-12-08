Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2026


2025-12-08 03:31:24
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)
Company Announcement
No. 18/2025

Copenhagen, 8 December 2025

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2026

Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ́ financial calendar for 2026:

Full-year 2025 Annual Report 4 March 2026

Annual General Meeting 15 April 2026

Interim report Q1 2026 20 May 2026

Half-year report 2026 26 August 2026

Interim report Q3 2026 11 November 2026

Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & External Communication. +45 5084 7222 or ...
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and External Communication. +45 5080 7619 or ...

Attachment

  • Company Announcement no 18 2025

MENAFN08122025004107003653ID1110450456



GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search