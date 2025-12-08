Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2026
| Company Announcement
No. 18/2025
Copenhagen, 8 December 2025
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Financial Calendar 2026
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S ́ financial calendar for 2026:
Full-year 2025 Annual Report 4 March 2026
Annual General Meeting 15 April 2026
Interim report Q1 2026 20 May 2026
Half-year report 2026 26 August 2026
Interim report Q3 2026 11 November 2026
Fo r further information, please contact:
Torben Sand, Director of IR & External Communication. +45 5084 7222 or ...
Eliza Dabbagh, IR and External Communication. +45 5080 7619 or ...
Attachment
-
Company Announcement no 18 2025
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment