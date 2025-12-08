Fresh Snowfall In Higher Reaches, Srinagarleh Highway Closed

Fresh Snowfall in Higher Reaches, Srinagar–Leh Highway Closed

Srinagar- The higher reaches of Kashmir Valley witnessed fresh snowfall late Sunday night, leading to a further dip in temperatures and disruption of traffic movement along the Srinagar–Leh highway.

Officials said that light and fresh snowfall was recorded at the health resort of Sonamarg, along with Zojila, Baltal, and Thajwas areas in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. In Kargil district, areas including Drass, Minamarg, and Gumri also received light snowfall, intensifying winter conditions across higher altitudes, reported news agency KNT.

Owing to the fresh accumulation of snow, vehicular movement on the Srinagar–Leh highway was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure. A traffic police officer told the news agency Kashmir News Trust that snowfall at Zojila Pass rendered the road unsafe for travel, forcing authorities to halt traffic movement to prevent accidents.

The officer said that the Border Roads Organisation has started snow clearance operations on the Zojila stretch to restore connectivity, subject to weather conditions. He added that due to fresh snowfall and low temperatures, slippery conditions prevailed on the Sonamarg road during the morning hours, making driving difficult for commuters.

Authorities have advised drivers intending to travel in snow-bound areas to use snow chains on their vehicle wheels to ensure better grip and safety on slippery roads. Motorists have also been urged to avoid unnecessary travel until road conditions improve.